Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.