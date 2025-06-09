Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.06 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 964.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.