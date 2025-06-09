Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lear were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lear Stock Performance
NYSE LEA opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $126.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.
Lear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
