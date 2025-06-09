Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,478 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 424.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 24,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.7%

MKSI stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

