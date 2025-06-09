Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,095 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 7,288.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 131,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

