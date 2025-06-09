RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $12.16 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.