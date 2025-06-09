Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 125.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $280,474.20. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

