Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $538,575.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,750. The trade was a 39.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roku Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.09.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.37.
View Our Latest Report on ROKU
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.