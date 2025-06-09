Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $538,575.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,750. The trade was a 39.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Roku by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Roku by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.37.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.