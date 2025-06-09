Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 67,325.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seaboard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Seaboard by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,776.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,587.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,668.82. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,365.00 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

