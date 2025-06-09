SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,546 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

