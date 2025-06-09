SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,818,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 568,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,217,000 after buying an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after buying an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,068,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0%
IRTC stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $147.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
