SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

