SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,748 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

