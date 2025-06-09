SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.03 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $111.92 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.