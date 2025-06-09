SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $118,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 441,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

