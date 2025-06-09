SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AES by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 235.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

