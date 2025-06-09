SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,802.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,517.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $195.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $199.11.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

