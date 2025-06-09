SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $152.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $167.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

