SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.61 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.