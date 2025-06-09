SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.