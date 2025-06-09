SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $572.87 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

