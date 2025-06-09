SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.