SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

