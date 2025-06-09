SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $201,768,000 after buying an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $180.74 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.