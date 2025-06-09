SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 743,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 174,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.68 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

