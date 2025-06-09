SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $127.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

