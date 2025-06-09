SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $436.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

