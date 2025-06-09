SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.1%

DXCM stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,695. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.