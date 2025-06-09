SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSU. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 161,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.49 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.