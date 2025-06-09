SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $124.19 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

