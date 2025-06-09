SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Workday stock opened at $252.72 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

