SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

