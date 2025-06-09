SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.