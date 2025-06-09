SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $179.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $181.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,309.90. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $44,545,250.75. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,642,157 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.