SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NET opened at $179.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $181.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,309.90. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $44,545,250.75. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,642,157 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
