SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Edison International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $53.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.