SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

