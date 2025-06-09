SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

