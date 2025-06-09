SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,250 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

