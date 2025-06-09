SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

