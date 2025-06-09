SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $196.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

