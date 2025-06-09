SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE DELL opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

