SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 26.4% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 9.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $98.97 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

