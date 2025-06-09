SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Valaris by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

