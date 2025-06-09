SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

