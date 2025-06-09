SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,349 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

NHS opened at $7.59 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.