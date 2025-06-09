SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2%

The Cigna Group stock opened at $311.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.