SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $201.35 and a 52-week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

