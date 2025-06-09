SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,682,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 646,596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CION Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $478.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -496.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

