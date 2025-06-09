SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

