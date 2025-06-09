Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 209,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 344,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Trading Down 50.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Silver Spruce Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.